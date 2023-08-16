"It was a proud day for us" - Sowerby Bridge restaurant celebrates win at English Curry Awards 2023
Mohammed Rafiq, from Kipling’s, which has been in Sowerby Bridge for 13 years, said: “We pride are ourselves on customer fine dinning service.
"This was one of the top awards given out on the evening. Not only did the general public’s votes count but also food critics have judged our restaurant for our customer service, food, ambience, five star hygiene rating and charity work in the community.
"It was a proud day for us and an amazing achievement.
"I am proud to say we have an amazing team at Kipling’s that deliver amazing food and customer service.
"Once again we have proven that Halifax is a place to come and dine for Indian cuisine, we are no longer in the shadow of Bradford.
"We are definitely the happy valley!”