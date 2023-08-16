News you can trust since 1853
"It was a proud day for us" - Sowerby Bridge restaurant celebrates win at English Curry Awards 2023

A restaurant in Sowerby Bridge is celebrating being named Critic’s Choice Indian Restaurant of the Year at the English Curry Award 2023.
By Tom Scargill
Published 16th Aug 2023, 19:30 BST- 1 min read

Mohammed Rafiq, from Kipling’s, which has been in Sowerby Bridge for 13 years, said: “We pride are ourselves on customer fine dinning service.

"This was one of the top awards given out on the evening. Not only did the general public’s votes count but also food critics have judged our restaurant for our customer service, food, ambience, five star hygiene rating and charity work in the community.

"It was a proud day for us and an amazing achievement.

Kiplings Restaurant in Sowerby Bridge won Critic’s Choice Indian Restuarant of the year 2023Kiplings Restaurant in Sowerby Bridge won Critic’s Choice Indian Restuarant of the year 2023
Kiplings Restaurant in Sowerby Bridge won Critic’s Choice Indian Restuarant of the year 2023
"I am proud to say we have an amazing team at Kipling’s that deliver amazing food and customer service.

"Once again we have proven that Halifax is a place to come and dine for Indian cuisine, we are no longer in the shadow of Bradford.

"We are definitely the happy valley!”

