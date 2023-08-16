Mohammed Rafiq, from Kipling’s, which has been in Sowerby Bridge for 13 years, said: “We pride are ourselves on customer fine dinning service.

"This was one of the top awards given out on the evening. Not only did the general public’s votes count but also food critics have judged our restaurant for our customer service, food, ambience, five star hygiene rating and charity work in the community.

"It was a proud day for us and an amazing achievement.

Kiplings Restaurant in Sowerby Bridge won Critic’s Choice Indian Restuarant of the year 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am proud to say we have an amazing team at Kipling’s that deliver amazing food and customer service.

"Once again we have proven that Halifax is a place to come and dine for Indian cuisine, we are no longer in the shadow of Bradford.