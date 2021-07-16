“It was completely out of the blue” - Shibden Mill Inn named as best pub in West Yorkshire

Max Heaton (left), Head Chef Will Webster (center) and Manager Oliver Roberts (right)

The Halifax pub is one of 94 winners that have been announced. The pubs, which have been selected on overall best practice across a number of operational categories, will be officially crowned at a red carpet celebration at 30 Euston Square on Monday 6 September.

At the grand final, 15 Regional Winners will also be announced, as well as the esteemed accolade – the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.

Max Heaton, from the pub, said: “We are delighted to win the award as it’s a massive pat on the back for all the hard work from the team over the last year.

“It was completely out of the blue and a great surprise.