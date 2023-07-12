'It won't be the same without you': Customers express sadness as Calderdale village sandwich shop goes up for sale

Emma Horan, who runs The Village Pantry on Leeds Road in Hipperholme, posted on Facebook that is had not been an easy decision: “After much consideration, we have decide to sell The Village Pantry.

"We have great trade lease hold shop with both local and passing trade. Would make a great business for someone.”

The shop will stay open until it is sold.

The shop is going up for sale

One customer posted: “This is such a loss. I love coming to the The Village Pantry for my Friday treat day.”

Another said: “Such a shame. When I was fortunate enough to live and work in Hipperholme it was a joy coming in to see you guys a few times a week.”