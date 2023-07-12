News you can trust since 1853
'It won't be the same without you': Customers express sadness as Calderdale village sandwich shop goes up for sale

People have been voicing their sadness after the owner of a Calderdale village sandwich shop owner announced she is selling up.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 21:00 BST

Emma Horan, who runs The Village Pantry on Leeds Road in Hipperholme, posted on Facebook that is had not been an easy decision: “After much consideration, we have decide to sell The Village Pantry.

"We have great trade lease hold shop with both local and passing trade. Would make a great business for someone.”

The shop will stay open until it is sold.

The shop is going up for saleThe shop is going up for sale
The shop is going up for sale
One customer posted: “This is such a loss. I love coming to the The Village Pantry for my Friday treat day.”

Another said: “Such a shame. When I was fortunate enough to live and work in Hipperholme it was a joy coming in to see you guys a few times a week.”

And one posted: “I really hope it stays as a sandwich shop and not turned into another beauty place or a takeaway.”

