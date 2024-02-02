"It's a unique industry" - Halifax funeral directors celebrates a decade in business
Emotions Funeral Service, based on Stoney Royd in Halifax, has been voted among the top three funeral directors for the last four years in a row in Calderdale and surrounding area.
And owner Bev Kenny says their decade in business is down to treating each family they deal with as if they were their own.
"It is a unique industry," Bev said, "one that deals with the most sensitive and emotional moments in people's lives.
"Funerals are a very different business than most, and it takes a special kind of person to handle it with grace, understanding, and care.
"In today's world, competition is rife. You can't turn on the television without seeing an advertisement for a funeral service.
"But what sets us apart from the rest is our personal touch. We are not just a faceless corporation; we are a team of brilliant, caring, and understanding individuals who are here to serve you in your time of need.
"We understand that every family has different wishes and needs, and we listen to them with empathy and compassion.
"Our team is available 24/7, because we understand that grief knows no schedule.
"I would like to thank you all for entrusting us with the important task of honoring your loved ones. We consider it a privilege and a responsibility to serve our community in this way.
"Our commitment to providing exceptional service will continue to be the driving force behind our business."
Bev said the biggest challenge the business faced over the last decade was the Covid pandemic.
"Our incredible staff had to work tirelessly through this challenging time, while not knowing much about the virus and how to protect themselves when this horrible disease first came to light.
"They were the ones who had to collect Covid patients from all over West Yorkshire and care for them in preparation for their funerals.
"This was a daunting and emotionally draining task, but our staff never wavered. They put their own fears and concerns aside and continued to serve with dedication and compassion.
"Three of our staff members contracted the virus, and one even became seriously ill and had to be hospitalised.
"But even in the face of such adversity, our team did not falter. They continued to show up, day after day."
A major milestone for the business was changing their successful flower shop into a mortuary.
"Our business was growing at an unprecedented rate and we were struggling to keep up with the increasing demand," Bev said.
"It was a huge risk closing a successful business to accommodate another, but we knew it was necessary in order to cater to the needs of our clients.
"And our hard work paid off. Not only did we manage to handle the increasing demand, but we also exceeded all our expectations. Our new mortuary allowed us to provide a wider range of services,
"We have come a long way."