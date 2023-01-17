"It's been a dream" - Loafers owner on his shop becoming a key venue on Halifax's music and cultural map

The coffee and vinyl records shop has established itself as a venue for intimate music gigs and has been visited by some star names from the industry, including Paul Weller, one of owner Mark Richardson's musical heroes.

The shop is based at the Piece Hall in Halifax town centre, which has also played host to an impressive roster of music acts in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our original vision for Loafers was to create a haven for music lovers," said Mark, 43, from Brighouse.

Photo: Loafers

"Somewhere to buy a record, enjoy a coffee and engage with other music fans.

"Record shops are an essential part of the community, so when Loafers opened in 2017, it quickly became a meeting place as well as a record shop, serving great coffee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We put on a few gigs in the original, smaller space and it really felt special, so when we moved into bigger premises on the ground floor, we applied for a license to sell alcohol and very quickly had the opportunity to put on more shows.

"As we grew our brand, reputation and customer base, it gave us the opportunity to do more and work with local musicians, in addition to bigger names.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photo: Loafers

"The Piece Hall was also growing as not just a cultural space but also this amazing music venue and at the heart of it, we were working hard day by day, enhancing our business and getting to know how much energy and passion there was for live music in Halifax."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark says it has been an incredible journey for his business and that he has watched in awe as The Piece Hall has put on concerts from Paul Weller, Elbow, Noel Gallagher, Nile Rodgers, New Order and many more.

"Like us, our customers have been blown away with what's happened here on so many levels but with music, it's been a dream," Mark said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With this in mind, we've been able to reach out to so many artists and we've had some really memorable shows."

Alex Paterson from The Orb. Photo: Loafers

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last few years, Loafers have played host to Youth, BC Camplight, Steve Pilgrim, The Orb, Nick Corbin, The Sundowners, Andy Crofts, Wax Tree Cast, Eevah, Dan Sealey, Sea Fever, Hannah Hu, Rachel Croft and Chris Helme.

"Working with The Piece Hall we've curated bigger events with Michael Head and The Red Elastic Band, Apollo Junction and Stone Foundation," Mark said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been incredible for us and helped grow our customer base and brand.

"We're unbelievably proud to have achieved so much with the support of Nicky Chance-Thompson here in this amazing building and we're already lining up some exciting gigs for 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Crofts from The Moons. Photo: Loafers

"In February we have the 60's legend PP Arnold coming to Loafers to perform two sold out shows, including a Q and A.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then we have The Lounge Society who will be performing for us, a great local band who have supported The Fontaines and Wet Leg in the last 12 months.

"To be able to attract such names to Loafers is quite honestly a dream for us and our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Further into the year we have big plans for more in store shows and in March we're planning a small festival to celebrate International Women's Day' with six female bands/musicians, including local acts and some bigger names, so keep an eye on our social media for that to be announced."

Mark says it is an exciting time for music and culture in Halifax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our customers love what we're doing," he added, "alongside what The Piece Hall have been announcing.

Chris Helme from The Seahorses. Photo: Loafers

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The bands that play love what's happening in Halifax, selling records, promoting live music and providing something special for customers.

"It's a real tonic and adds to our day to day business experience, which makes us incredibly proud."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lounge Society will play at Loafers on February 24.

The Sundowners. Photo: Loafers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wax Tree Cast. Photo: Loafers