"It's incredible" - Halifax food business secures first deal with major supermarket

Halifax based YoYo Laos Sauce has secured its first deal with a major supermarket.

The hot sauce company based in Halifax, first started on Todmorden Market and has now secured their first supermarket deal with Booths, who have 27 stores across Cumbria, Lancashire, Cheshire and Yorkshire, and who will be stocking Yoyo’s range of ginger chilli sauces in every store.

Founders and couple behind the brand, YoYo and Frazer, said: “This is such a major step for us and will be the first Lao product on the shelves of a UK supermarket.

"To think we started on Todmorden Market selling 27 bottles of our sauce and now we will be on the shelves in a UK supermarket, it’s incredible.”

YoYo and Frazer plan to support the launch in Booths with tasting sessions so customers get an opportunity to try their range of sauces in the store.

The couple are planning for 2025 to be a real growth year having just been through their first investment round, exceeding their target of £100,000 in less than 10 days, valuing the business at £1.25m.

Frazer said: “We’d love to increase the reach of the YoYo brand this year so we’ve raised investment to help us achieve our goals and bring the taste of Laos to even more people in 2025.

"We were both stunned to receive so much interest and touched that investors are confident in both our products and our team to achieve success.

"It’s been hard work and taken determination to get to this point, we’ve had lots of places turn us down or say they weren’t interested.

"You’ve just got to keep going, never give up and then you get a breakthrough. It’s such a rush and it’s all been worth it!”