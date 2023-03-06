"I've got my little happy place now" - Lightcliffe salon owner preparing to open her new premises

Emma Clissitt, 37, is set to open her salon Beauty @ The Washhouse next to her home in Lightcliffe.

Emma qualified in 2006 but has worked for herself since 2011, mainly working from home, and had to close her previous premises in Hipperholme less than six months after opening them because of the Covid pandemic.

"I worked in the spare room for years," said Emma. "We then built the premises, moved in and traded from their in June 2019 for six months before the pandemic hit.

Emma Clissitt at her new beauty salon Beauty @ the Washhouse, Hipperholme.

"I really struggled in lockdown not knowing what would happen to my business while I couldn't trade.

"I had 12 months off and went into health and nutrition, working from home, helping people get through lockdown and keep them motivated, keeping their health on track.

"I was off for a year and still kept my business going from home.

"I know ill feel more relaxed and settled when I'm in my new premises, it's been hard working from home around my two children.

"But I've got my little happy place now.

"It's been hard graft and very stressful at times but i always knew it would be worth it.

"I'll still be doing the health and nutrition, as well as bridal and beauty, all under one roof.

"I'm a little bit different to other salons and beauticians all treatments are done on a one to one basis, in the comfort of home surroundings.

"I want my clients to feel comfortable and not rushed ensuring they have a enjoyable beauty treatment."

Emma says she and her partner have been working on the renovation for the past year.

"We moved 12 months ago and their was an old Victorian washhouse at the back, where they used to wash clothes, which we have now converted it into a salon," she said.

"The reason we moved here was for me to do this, so I had somewhere for my premises.

"I just want to say a big thankyou to my partner Andy for all his hard work, it wouldn't have been possible without him, and also my dad and brother-in-law and my neighbour John for helping in-between."

Emma is confident the business can survive the cost-of-living crisis and that her clients will love the new premises.

"I don't think my clients will ever stop coming to me, they just might not come as often," she said.

"People are watching their pennies. It is nerve-wracking because I've invested a lot of savings into the premises, but clients are very excited to see what we have done.

"A lot of my clients have been through my journey, right from day one.

"I just want them to have somewhere nice and somewhere a bit different to go where they feel relaxed