"I've made a lot of friends" - Landlord prepares to call time on his stint at Calderdale pub after six years behind the bar

The landlord of The Three Pigeons says "it's been a nice journey" as he prepares to call time on his six years at the pub.

Terry Moor, 60, will have his last day behind the bar on Tuesday, when he is planning to have a few drinks with some friends.

Terry is originally from Sunninghill in Berkshire, but his father was the eldest of five brothers from Huddersfield.

He has been running pubs in various parts of Yorkshire since 2004, including Birstall, Heckmondwike and near Huddersfield and Barnsley.

Terry was previously landlord at The Flowerpot in Mirfield, taking over The Three Pigeons, which is owned by Ossett Brewery, in July 2019.

"It needed a new broom to get it back to its former glories," Terry said.

"It was a matter of putting the emphasis on who I liked, the style of customers I wanted and upping the standards.

"Simple things like table clearance, being a welcoming host and extending the beer offering, making that wider choice.

"We did away with playing music because there's nothing better than the general hum of conversation.

"We've become a home of the hobbyists. All these groups out there with nowhere to go found they could be peacefully in one room.

"We can be as busy as ten o'clock as any time of day because of all these different groups.

"There's Halifax Dramatic Society, the local antiquarians, Lister Lane Cemetery Group."

The pub is also a popular destination for away fans visiting The Shay for football or rugby league matches.

"It's a common quote that people say it's their favourite away pub of the season," said Terry.

"We do get a bit swamped if it's a big club like York this weekend, and it can be five or six deep at the bar.

"Or (fans from) clubs like Wealdstone, who've been in the same division for a while now, they've become friends because you always see the same faces season after season.

"It's almost like their local at the other end of the country."

Terry added: "It's been very good, obviously Halifax itself has improved footfall-wise.

"All the Piece Hall shows have given us another string to our bow with all the pre and after gig traffic.

"It's put more of a spotlight on Halifax, for sure.

"We get a lot of the different CAMRA groups, due to our locality to the train station, we'll get people from Bury or Manchester who come to do the real ale trail in Halifax, and we're the first or last stop off the trains."

Terry says he will be heading back down south to helping to look after his mum and spend more time with partner Jan.

"The staff here are very good, I've got a small but efficient little team," he said.

"I've made a lot of friends with my love of football, there's been a lot of banter back and forth as I'm an Aldershot Town fan and they've been in the same division as Halifax.

"It's been a nice journey and I will keep in touch with people from here.

"There'll be a lot that'll be missed."