JD Gyms - Opening date announced for popular gym chain's new branch in Halifax with ladies-only section and 24-hour opening

An opening date has been announced for a new gym in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th Nov 2023, 09:29 GMT
JD Gyms – which has branches across the country – is opening a new gym at Victoria Retail Park on Shroggs Road in Lee Mount on Tuesday, November 28 at 10am.

The firm is promising plenty of cardio equipment, a ladies-only section, a huge weights area with more than 20 benches and specialist plate-loaded machines.

There will also be a glute training zone, sled track, saunas, a boxing area and free parking.

For more details, visit JD Gyms Halifax on Facebook.

