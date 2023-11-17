An opening date has been announced for a new gym in Halifax.

JD Gyms – which has branches across the country – is opening a new gym at Victoria Retail Park on Shroggs Road in Lee Mount on Tuesday, November 28 at 10am.

The firm is promising plenty of cardio equipment, a ladies-only section, a huge weights area with more than 20 benches and specialist plate-loaded machines.

There will also be a glute training zone, sled track, saunas, a boxing area and free parking.