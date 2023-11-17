JD Gyms - Opening date announced for popular gym chain's new branch in Halifax with ladies-only section and 24-hour opening
An opening date has been announced for a new gym in Halifax.
JD Gyms – which has branches across the country – is opening a new gym at Victoria Retail Park on Shroggs Road in Lee Mount on Tuesday, November 28 at 10am.
The firm is promising plenty of cardio equipment, a ladies-only section, a huge weights area with more than 20 benches and specialist plate-loaded machines.
There will also be a glute training zone, sled track, saunas, a boxing area and free parking.
For more details, visit JD Gyms Halifax on Facebook.