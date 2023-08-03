News you can trust since 1853
JD gyms: Video shows what to expect from new 'world class' gym to open in Halifax by chain that has sites across the country

More has been revealed about a new gym opening in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 16:35 BST- 1 min read
What people can expect from the new gym

As reported by the Courier earlier today, JD Gyms, which has dozens of sites across the country, is opening the new fitness centre at Victoria Retail Park on Shroggs Road in Lee Mount.

An opening date has not yet been announced but people are already able to register for a membership.

JD Gyms, which is part of JD Sports Fashion group, says the new gym will be “world class” and will open this winter.

The 20,000 sq ft fitness facility will feature hundreds of pieces of the industry’s best cardio, strength and functional fitness equipment, says the firm.

And it will also include one of the area’s largest free weights zones, a sled track, an Eleiko functional zone, separate ladies-only gym, large boxing area, dedicated glute area and saunas.

Managing Director of JD Gyms, Alun Peacock, said: “Halifax is a fantastic location for us and we're excited to expand the JD Gyms brand within Yorkshire.

"We’re incredibly proud to be creating such a high standard of fitness facility for the people of Halifax.”

