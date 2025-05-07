JD Wetherspoon sales rise as Trainline and Card Factory announce buoyant numbers and more AI warnings issued
JD Wetherspoon has reported a 5.6 per cent rise in like-for-like sales for the 13 weeks to April 27. It opened two new pubs, and sold seven during the period, and now operates 795 sites across the UK.
Wetherspoon launched four new franchise pubs in Haven holiday parks, and bought back over seven million shares.
- Card Factory has posted strong results, with revenue up 6.2 per cent to £542.5 million. New product lines like sweets and soft toys helped lift spending. Half of all purchases now include non-card items.
- BAE Systems also made a strong start to 2025, in line with expectations. It expects sales to grow by up to nine per cent this year, building on £28.3 billion in 2024. Earnings are forecast to rise by up to 10 per cent, with cash flow topping £1.1 billion.
Employers can’t have it both ways.
We’re told to embrace AI, that it’s not here to replace us, but to enhance us. Yet when students and graduates use AI to polish CVs or tackle application questions more effectively, it suddenly becomes a problem. Why?
Yes, there’s a legitimate concern about candidates overstating their abilities. But that risk isn’t new -we’ve long tolerated covering letters penned by friends or well-rehearsed interview scripts.
The real question is whether using AI signals dishonesty, or simply a new form of digital literacy. In many roles, the ability to prompt an AI well could be more valuable than remembering facts or formatting from scratch.
The ISE report sounds the alarm - but maybe it’s employers who need to adapt. If you're worried about AI, stop relying on tasks it can easily complete. Because let’s be honest - any smart applicant will use it.
If AI is here to stay, let’s stop penalising young people for using it well. Given the right support, they might just outperform your existing team.
- Ørsted has scrapped plans for its Hornsea 4 offshore windfarm in its current form. The project was set to include up to 180 turbines, around 69 kilometres off the Yorkshire coast. It had government approval and covered an offshore area of nearly 500 square kilometres. The company says the decision follows several adverse developments.
- Trainline has reported record results, with ticket sales up 12 per cent to nearly £6 billion. Revenue rose 11 per cent to £442 million, and profit jumped 54 per cent. The UK led the way, with more than half of tickets now sold digitally. Spain also saw strong international growth.
- Kitwave Group delivered steady results for the six months to April 30. Its foodservice division bounced back ahead of Easter after a slow start. A new South West distribution centre opened during the period. The firm says trading met expectations despite some short-term costs.
- And around half of UK employers fear AI is distorting student applications. Many believe candidates are using it to misrepresent their skills. The Institute of Student Employers says it could affect fair recruitment. The findings are based on a survey of 148 firms.
