Jen's Mini Market: New homeware stall opens at Halifax's historic borough market
Halifax Borough Market has welcomed a new stallholder.
Jen's Mini Market sells a selection of homeware including clocks, cushions and photo frames.
Halifax Borough Market has posted: “We would like to welcome our new stall holder, Jen's Mini Market.”
The market is currently undergoing a £4.5m revamp which has already seen work to refurbish the roof and new signage.
Councillor Sarah Courtney, cabinet member for Towns, Tourism and Voluntary Sector, said: “This is part of the opportunities we are creating for Halifax’s high street to grow and thrive.”