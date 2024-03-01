News you can trust since 1853
Jen's Mini Market: New homeware stall opens at Halifax's historic borough market

Halifax Borough Market has welcomed a new stallholder.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st Mar 2024, 13:06 GMT
Jen's Mini Market sells a selection of homeware including clocks, cushions and photo frames.

Halifax Borough Market has posted: “We would like to welcome our new stall holder, Jen's Mini Market.”

The market is currently undergoing a £4.5m revamp which has already seen work to refurbish the roof and new signage.

Councillor Sarah Courtney, cabinet member for Towns, Tourism and Voluntary Sector, said: “This is part of the opportunities we are creating for Halifax’s high street to grow and thrive.”

