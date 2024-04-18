Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newground Together, part of the Together Housing Group, has launched the club at The Hub in Pellon.

An expert team of friendly and approachable staff is available to anyone looking for support with looking for jobs, including tips on CV and cover letter- writing, advancing job search skills and training opportunities.

There are also sessions designed to boost confidence and provide connections to people in similar circumstances.

Stephanie Webster, community programmes co-ordinator at Newground Together, said: “We understand stepping in the working world can be a challenging time which is why we’re thrilled to be able to expand our job club support in Pellon.

“The job club is here to empower people to reach their employment goals and equip them with the right tools to go the whole way.”