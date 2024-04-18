Jobs in West Yorkshire: New job club launches in part of Halifax offering support to people seeking work
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newground Together, part of the Together Housing Group, has launched the club at The Hub in Pellon.
An expert team of friendly and approachable staff is available to anyone looking for support with looking for jobs, including tips on CV and cover letter- writing, advancing job search skills and training opportunities.
There are also sessions designed to boost confidence and provide connections to people in similar circumstances.
Stephanie Webster, community programmes co-ordinator at Newground Together, said: “We understand stepping in the working world can be a challenging time which is why we’re thrilled to be able to expand our job club support in Pellon.
“The job club is here to empower people to reach their employment goals and equip them with the right tools to go the whole way.”
The Hub at Pellon is open every Monday from 1pm to 3pm and is based at The Addy on Rye Lane.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.