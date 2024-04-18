Jobs in West Yorkshire: New job club launches in part of Halifax offering support to people seeking work

A new job club has started in part of Halifax offering help to find work.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th Apr 2024, 19:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Newground Together, part of the Together Housing Group, has launched the club at The Hub in Pellon.

An expert team of friendly and approachable staff is available to anyone looking for support with looking for jobs, including tips on CV and cover letter- writing, advancing job search skills and training opportunities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are also sessions designed to boost confidence and provide connections to people in similar circumstances.

The new club has launched in PellonThe new club has launched in Pellon
The new club has launched in Pellon

Stephanie Webster, community programmes co-ordinator at Newground Together, said: “We understand stepping in the working world can be a challenging time which is why we’re thrilled to be able to expand our job club support in Pellon.

“The job club is here to empower people to reach their employment goals and equip them with the right tools to go the whole way.”

The Hub at Pellon is open every Monday from 1pm to 3pm and is based at The Addy on Rye Lane.

Related topics:HalifaxJobsWest YorkshireTogether Housing Group

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.