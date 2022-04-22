Jobs saved as Elland joinery firm CWC bought out of administration

Joint administrators Bob Maxwell and Louise Longley from Begbies Traynor, who were appointed as joint administrators of Elland commercial joinery and shopfitting firm Crossley Webb Contracts (CWC) on 11 April, have sold the business to the Oak Touch, also in Elland, as a going concern, saving the jobs of all 10 employees.

Founded in 2002, CWC specialises in bespoke furniture and specialist joinery, fit-out and refurbishment contracts for a range of well-known clients in the corporate workplace, hospitality, hotel and leisure sectors.

Bob Maxwell of Begbies Traynor said: “It is excellent news that we have secured a buyer for CWC, safeguarding the jobs of the entire team.

“The business ran into financial difficulties as a supplier to the fitness and gyms sector, which itself suffered from severe trading restrictions during successive covid lockdowns.”

CWC’s client list includes Nuffield Health, Virgin Active, Pizza Express, Barclays and Leeds University.