Join us at Yorkshire's largest national manufacturing day showcase event
WYMS are opening the doors of their training facility on Armytage Industrial Estate in Brighouse to showcase modern manufacturing and the amazing employment opportunities available across West Yorkshire. Between 9 - 3pm they will be joined by up to 800 students from 29 schools and colleges from across the region and from 3 - 5pm the event is open to the general public.
Here's just a glimpse at what students and visitors will have the opportunity to see and do during this event:
- Try and land Space Hub Yorkshire’s flight simulator
- Compete against others and race a car down the F1 in Schools track
- Watch demonstrations by apprentices within The Engineering Centre workshop
- Experience Virtual Reality, Robotics, 3D printing and new technologies within the Industry 4.0 Hub
- Have a go on Calrec Audio’s world leading mixing desks
- Complete ACCU’s robot maze
- Build an electronics board
- Talk to Manufacturers and current Apprentices, plus lots more!!!!
Beth Ward, Head of Marketing & Communications at WYMS said “The purpose of the day is to showcase just how dynamic, creative and innovative modern-day manufacturing is & to highlight the variety of jobs that exist within this sector. The feedback we had from our first National Manufacturing Day open event in 2023 was amazing. With young people, teachers & parents all saying they didn’t realise the variety of businesses and roles that exist within the manufacturing sector in West Yorkshire”.
Tony Crabtree, Director of Eastwood Insurance Broker’s said: “Eastwood Insurance Brokers’ location in the heart of West Yorkshire places manufacturing companies as the bedrock of our business. Having heard first-hand from Beth Ward at WYMS about the principles behind National Manufacturing Day, the benefits to those companies taking part and the attracting of young people into the manufacturing sector, this is an event we are delighted to support as headline sponsor”.
It is really important that we encourage new people into the industry as West Yorkshire is home to an abundance of ambitious and sector leading manufacturing companies contributing £7 billion to our regional economy and employing over 110,000 people.
