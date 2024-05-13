Jolene celebrates promotion with Ramsdens Solicitors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yorkshire-based Ramsdens Solicitors has promoted Jolene Briggs to conveyancing manager for the Calderdale region, based in the firm’s Elland offices.

Dealing with all types of conveyancing matters, including freehold, leasehold, unregistered, equity, right-to-buy and auction properties, Jolene previously worked in a property practice in Leeds for 10 years before joining Ramsdens in 2014.

Jennifer Slater, Katie Sharp, Jane Holroyd and Rosanna Drewery have all been promoted to the position of partner across the firm’s network of a dozen offices in the region.

Paul Joyce, managing partner of Ramsdens Solicitors, said: "As a firm, we are committed to bringing on board new talent and giving them the support they need to develop their careers with us. It’s fantastic to see these five knowledgeable and committed lawyers moving up in the firm, and these promotions are well deserved recognition of their contribution to the continued growth of the firm."

Jolene Briggs, who has been promoted to the post of conveyancing manager for Ramsdens' Calderdale region

Working within the firm’s private client practice at its York office, Jennifer Slater has over 18 years’ experience, including expertise in advising on wills and lasting powers of attorney. She also specialises in lifetime tax planning, and the creation and administration of trusts and estate administration, in particular, estates with complex issues and agricultural estates. Jennifer is a full member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) and a member of the Law Society’s Private Client Section.

Having qualified as a solicitor in 2015, Katie Sharp has worked in conveyancing for over 10 years. Based at Ramsdens’ Mirfield office, she has in-depth knowledge of the residential property industry, including the sale, purchase and re-mortgage of freehold and leasehold properties as well as new-build, unregistered and help-to-buy properties. Katie also deals with private mortgages, lease extensions and title splits.

Based at the Edgerton office, Jane Holroyd is a partner in Ramsdens’ commercial property team. Since qualifying in 2014, she has dealt for all types of property transactions, such as the acquisition and set up of development sites, buying and selling commercial freeholds and commercial leases from both the landlord and tenant perspective, including new leases, renewals and licences. Jane also specialises in acting for SIPP and SSAS pension trustees in respect of pension schemes’ commercial property investments.

Having joined Ramsdens soon after her qualification in 2014, Rosanna Drewery has become a partner in the child law practice and works across both West and North Yorkshire. She has a specialism in public law proceedings, also known as care proceedings, and primarily undertakes work under the Children Act 1989, representing parents, grandparents and other family members. She also deals with special guardianship cases. Rosanna is an accredited member of the Children's Panel, representing children in public and private law proceedings, through their guardians.