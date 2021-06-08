King Cross Post Office opens at a new location with longer hours

King Cross Post Office

It is a local style branch with Post Office services provided from two Post Office counters alongside the retail counter of the new stationery, toys and confectionery shop.

Opening hours are Monday to Friday: 8.30am – 5.30pm; Saturday: 9am – 1pm.

This offers 49 hours of Post Office service a week.

This is an additional 14 hours of Post Office service than previously offered, including opening Saturday morning and Friday afternoon. The branch now opens earlier and closes later every day, making it far more convenient for customers to visit the Post Office.

The new premises were empty and underwent a full refurbishment. As the Postmaster was unable to install a permanent ramp, a portable ramp has been provided to ensure the branch is accessible.