King's Award: Royal honour for Calderdale cloth manufacturer whose clients include Gucci, Prada, Dior, and YSL
Brisbane Moss, based in Todmorden, has been presented with the King’s Award for International Trade.
The company has been at the forefront of its industry since 1858 and exports to over 65 countries, with international clients including Gucci, Prada, Dior, and YSL.
The honour is awarded for outstanding and continued export growth, and carries worldwide recognition.
This is the third time the company has won the honour and, after an initial reception hosted by King Charles at Windsor Castle in July, the award was officially presented by Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire Ed Anderson.
Managing director John Wright said: “The award is a great honour and morale boost for everyone involved here at Brisbane Moss.
"The award reaffirms our core values, quality, service and reliability. It also demonstrates our commitment to the importance of continued export growth.”