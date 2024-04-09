Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After 53 years in the historic market hall, Knitters Corner has shut down.

The most recent trader had been running the wool and knitting supplies stall for the last six years.

She posted: “The shop has now closed. I would like to thank all my customers over the past six years for their custom.