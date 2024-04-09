Knitters Corner: Halifax Borough Market stall shuts after 53 years in historic market hall

One of Halifax Borough Market’s stalls has closed after more than half a century in the town.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Apr 2024, 16:00 BST
After 53 years in the historic market hall, Knitters Corner has shut down.

The most recent trader had been running the wool and knitting supplies stall for the last six years.

She posted: “The shop has now closed. I would like to thank all my customers over the past six years for their custom.

"I will be at the Hebden Bridge Rag Market on April 27 selling an assortment of wools.”

