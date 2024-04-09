Knitters Corner: Halifax Borough Market stall shuts after 53 years in historic market hall
One of Halifax Borough Market’s stalls has closed after more than half a century in the town.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
After 53 years in the historic market hall, Knitters Corner has shut down.
The most recent trader had been running the wool and knitting supplies stall for the last six years.
She posted: “The shop has now closed. I would like to thank all my customers over the past six years for their custom.
"I will be at the Hebden Bridge Rag Market on April 27 selling an assortment of wools.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.