Knitting entrepreneur who won tycoons' backing on Dragons' Den chooses Halifax for flagship store

A popular craft and knitting business who won two of the dragons’ support on Dragons’ Den has chosen Halifax as the place to open a flagship shop.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 12:38 BST

Wool Couture sells knitting, crochet, weaving and macrame craft kits, yarn and tools online to people across the world.

It was founded by Claire Gelder who secured a joint deal with tycoons Touker Suleyman and Tej Lalvani when she pitched the idea for the business on Dragons’ Den back in 2017.

As well as selling online, the firm’s wares are stocked in high street stores and independent shops.

The Piece HallThe Piece Hall
Now the business will open a store in The Piece Hall which it says will be its flagship.

Advertising for a manager for the store, Wool Couture has said: “One of the new products that this store will develop and launch is a comprehensive programme of 'Learn to Craft' sessions, ranging from beginner through to intermediate levels."

