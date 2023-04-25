Wool Couture sells knitting, crochet, weaving and macrame craft kits, yarn and tools online to people across the world.

It was founded by Claire Gelder who secured a joint deal with tycoons Touker Suleyman and Tej Lalvani when she pitched the idea for the business on Dragons’ Den back in 2017.

As well as selling online, the firm’s wares are stocked in high street stores and independent shops.

The Piece Hall

Now the business will open a store in The Piece Hall which it says will be its flagship.

Advertising for a manager for the store, Wool Couture has said: “One of the new products that this store will develop and launch is a comprehensive programme of 'Learn to Craft' sessions, ranging from beginner through to intermediate levels."

