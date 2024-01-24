Kobenhavn: Halifax town centre indie craft beer bar set to get bigger as it expands into nearby cafe
A independent craft craft beer bar in Halifax town centre is expanding.
Kobenhavn, in Westgate Arcade, is increasing in size by expanding into what used to be The Blue Mountain cafe.
Run by the same team as Victorian Craft Beer Cafe, Kobenhavn is thought to be starting to offering food after its expansion.
It already offers 24 beers on tap and six modern hand-pulled ales including sour beers, fruit beers and lagers.
For more details about the bar, search for Kobenhavn on Facebook.