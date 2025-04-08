Koko's: Chance to buy Halifax town centre nightclub and takeaway building at auction
An auction is taking place at 9.30am on Tuesday, April 15 to sell the three-storey corner premises at Bull Green.
The guide price is £300,000 for the building which is currently let by Koko’s nightclub, Oliveta Express takeaway and an off-licence – which are all open as usual.
According to the listing on property website Rightmove, the property is an “ideal ready-made investment purchase bringing in a good yield as all the units are currently tenanted”.
"Altogether, the property has a combined rental income of £31,800 per annum, giving a yield of just over 10 per cent,” says the listing.
For more details and to register an interest in the auction, contact estate agents William H Brown’s northern auction centre by calling 01302 710490.
Once registered, people can bid online, by phone, by proxy or in person.