One of Halifax’s favourite restaurants is expanding.

La Luna, in Westgate Arcade in the town centre, has announced it is taking over the premises next door to its current restaurant.

Where Coco Boo Loves used to have a boutique will become ‘The Green Room' – a new 50-seater space designed for what La Luna describes as “intimate dining, celebrations, and unforgettable moments”.

There will also be the creation of La Luna Bar, offering “signature cocktails, fine wines, coffee and a vibrant atmosphere”.

"Whether you’re joining us for a cosy dinner or raising a glass to life’s big moments, we can’t wait to welcome you to these new spaces,” posted La Luna.

“Thank you for your continued support – none of this would be possible without our amazing community.

"Stay tuned for sneak peeks and grand opening updates soon!”

