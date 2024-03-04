Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Despite an objection received from a member of the nearby Womencentre, which supports vulnerable women, licensing councillors granted the renewal.

They heard that neither West Yorkshire Police nor ward councillors objected to the licence being renewed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors are not allowed to object to object to a sexual entertainment licence on moral grounds but they can take other issues into consideration.

La Salsa lapdancing club, in Silver Street, Halifax. Picture: Google

Noting the premises are in the town centre with commercial premises and other late night venues, the locality is effectively unchanged since La Salsa opened in 2002, they said.

But they also noted new homes have planning permission to be built on another site opposite the club, where the former Cow Green multi-storey car park used to stand, though these are not set to be occupied until late 2025.

The new housing was referred to by the objector, who also claimed a previous committee request for silhouettes of naked women on the club’s windows to be removed had not been done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Womencentre helps women who have suffered from domestic abuse and sexual abuse and they found it distressing having to walk past the images, said the objector.

The objector said: “I certainly believe there is no place in a town like Halifax for a place like La Salsa.”

However, licensing officers said the images had been covered up.

And owner Reza Shahsavar said the club was professionally managed, resulting in the authorities not objecting to the licence.