A lap dancing bar in Halifax has had its bid to renew its sexual entertainment licence turned down.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bar, on Silver Street in the town centre, was applying for a renewal of its licence so that it can carry on trading it as it has been doing.

But Calderdale Council refused the renewal at a licensing comittee meeting yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

La Salsa now has 21 days to appeal the decision in the magistrates court.

La Salsa in Silver Street, Halifax. Picture: Google

The council said consideration had been given to the fact that the character of the area is now “residential or predominantly residential”.

Councillor Joe Thompson, who is one of the councillors for the Town ward, said he had objected to the licence being renewed.

He said: “I appreciate this has always been a contentious issue, and I made sure to listen to both sides of the debate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, given the significant changes to Halifax Town Centre – a new sixth form centre, the nearby Atik building becoming a place of worship, increased residential in the area – I made the point that the area has substantively changed enough that having this establishment is inappropriate, both figuratively but also under the council’s own licensing policy.

"I am glad the committee have agreed, and the renewal has now been refused.

"This may still be subject to appeal but this is where we are for now.”

The Courier will publish a full report from the licensing committee meeting soon.