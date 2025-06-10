La Salsa: Halifax lap dancing club licence renewal bid REFUSED
The bar, on Silver Street in the town centre, was applying for a renewal of its licence so that it can carry on trading it as it has been doing.
But Calderdale Council refused the renewal at a licensing comittee meeting yesterday.
La Salsa now has 21 days to appeal the decision in the magistrates court.
The council said consideration had been given to the fact that the character of the area is now “residential or predominantly residential”.
Councillor Joe Thompson, who is one of the councillors for the Town ward, said he had objected to the licence being renewed.
He said: “I appreciate this has always been a contentious issue, and I made sure to listen to both sides of the debate.
"However, given the significant changes to Halifax Town Centre – a new sixth form centre, the nearby Atik building becoming a place of worship, increased residential in the area – I made the point that the area has substantively changed enough that having this establishment is inappropriate, both figuratively but also under the council’s own licensing policy.
"I am glad the committee have agreed, and the renewal has now been refused.
"This may still be subject to appeal but this is where we are for now.”
The Courier will publish a full report from the licensing committee meeting soon.