The annual application for La Salsa, on Silver Street, was approved by members of Calderdale Council’s licensing committee.

Objectors to the licence renewal included the White Ribbon UK – a Calderdale-based charity which aims to engage men and boys to end violence against women and girls.

There were concerns about the club’s suitability in an area close to a church and across the street from WomenCentre, a refuge for vulnerable women and girls.

La Salsa on Silver Street in Halifax town centre

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin’s pledge to keep women and girls safe, which is central to her policing plan for the wider region, was also cited.

Several objectors made mention of a planning application to build homes on the former Cow Green car park, which is also directly opposite La Salsa.

The proposals for 122 apartments have been submitted to the council but have not yet been considered.

Councillors on the licensing committee asked questions about issues where licensing conditions had not been adhered to, including the number of doormen on duty at certain times and where CCTV was in use.

They heard there had been five licensing enforcement visits in the last year including a full assessment against the conditions and follow-up visits.

But there had been no objections to the renewal from West Yorkshire Police or ward councillors.

La Salsa owner Reza Shahsavar responded to the questions and said the club staff were doing the best they could, and were helpful to the police.

At previous years’ hearings, Mr Shahsavar has said the bar has been operating at Silver Street since 2002 and it has been run without issues.

La Salsa, which has now operated from the premises for 21 years, can open seven days a week, from 5pm to 5.30am.

The bar has been up for sale for several months along with the cocktail bar downstairs, The Nut House.

Hilton Smythe, who are organising the sale, say The Nut House can accommodate 240 guests, while La Salsa is licensed for 120.