Landlady of the Golden Lion in Todmorden included in New Year's Honours List for her community work
The landlady of the Golden Lion in Todmorden has been given a Medal of The Order of The British Empire (BEM) in the New Year’s Honours List.
Mattanee Nilavongse, known to regulars as Gig, has been given the honour for her work in the community, organising countless events for vulnerable and disadvantaged members of the local area as well as promoting the cultural heritage of the area by hosting gigs and concerts.
Gig said: “I think it really shows the equality, as I’m from the Asian race and I’m only doing things for the community. I get recognition and everyone should too.”