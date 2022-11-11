Admiral Taverns has confirmed the Barge and Barrel, on Park Road, will close and be put up for sale.

A spokesperson for the firm, which runs over 1,600 pubs across the country, said: “We are strong believers in the importance of community pubs and our focus is always on helping our licensees to run sustainable pub businesses.

"After careful consideration however, we felt in this instance that The Barge and Barrel did not have a long-term sustainable future and therefore we’ve taken the decision to close the pub and put it up for sale."

Barge and Barrel on Park Road, Elland.

The landlady has posted on social media that the last opening day will be Saturday, December 3.

“With a heavy heart I must inform you all that Admiral Taverns have sold The Barge and Barrel and I have been given notice to quit.

"Unless I am overtaken by other circumstances, I will leave on December 6, with my last opening day being Saturday, December 3.

"It is three years on Friday since Liz and I arrived here full of hopes and dreams which some of you helped to fulfil but this last six months has been exceptionally hard and I have to admit to being relieved and very much looking forward to a rest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please make sure you come and say goodbye before we go. Thank you everyone.”