Leading lawyer appointed as new trustee at Halifax Opportunities Trust

Dr John McMullen, an employment partner with law firm Spencer West LLP has become a trustee for Halifax Opportunities Trust, the charity which is working to make vibrant multi-cultural and self-sustaining communities across Calderdale.

Dr McMullen is one of the UK’s leading employment lawyers. He advises on law and risk and has many years’ experience in acting for charities and businesses.

I’m looking forward to supporting Halifax Opportunities Trust in its work. At Spencer West we put a lot of emphasis on how we can give back our communities and our lawyers are encouraged to get involved with causes close to their hearts,” he said.

Halifax Opportunities Trust has been operating since 2000 from its base in Halifax.

Its projects span the length of Calderdale from Halifax to the suburbs such as Boothtown and Siddal and valley towns of Sowerby Bridge, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden but its home is very much centred in the Park Ward area.

The Charity was established to continue some of the activities of the government funded West Central Halifax Partnership when it came to an end in 2002.

Practically, its work involves helping people to find new or better jobs, to learn new skills, to start or grow businesses and to help raise their families.

Its values drive the work it does in Employment , Learning, Wellbeing, Enterprise, Inclusive Integration and Children & Families.

Halifax Opportunities Trust’s CEO Alison Haskins said: “The Trust is delighted to welcome Dr John McMullen to the board. John brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with him, which will be of huge value to the charity and our ambitions to improve lives across Calderdale.”