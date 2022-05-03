Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips becomes Brighouse charity foundation ambassador

Town Hall Foundation is the charitable arm of leading Brighouse dental practice Town Hall Dental.

The 26-year-old midfielder joins the foundation as it rolls out its new oral health campaign to provide dental education to children with autism and learning difficulties through a fun, interactive process.

Central to the campaign is a new book - Super Smiles for Super Heroes - which helps children view oral health hygiene in a positive manner, teaching them how to brush their teeth properly, how long to brush their teeth for and what foods can do the most damage to good oral hygiene.

Kalvin Phillips with Rachel Dilley and dental nurses Ram Kaur & Chloe Ross when he recently visited the designated children's clinic at Town Hall Dental.

The vision for the book was created by Town Hall Chief Operating Officer and Director Rachel Dilley, who saw the need to create something that specifically met the needs of special educational needs children.

“Kalvin has seen our journey progressing and the way the foundation is expanding and was keen to join us in taking our message of good oral health to the widest possible audience,” said Rachel.

“Kalvin was really excited to hear all about the outreach work we are doing with children in schools and the community, and was delighted to accept the role of Town Hall Foundation ambassador.

“He knows we have the best interests of young people at heart and we look forward to welcoming him to be part of our events.”

The Super Smiles for Super Heroes campaign was launched last month with a visit to Woodley School and College, a special education needs school in Huddersfield.

“One of our goals as a foundation is to provide education to children with autism and learning difficulties through a fun, interactive process,” said Rachel.

“We believe that educating oral health care to children early has a considerably positive impact on their oral health routines during development.

“Super Smiles for Super Heroes helps children view oral health hygiene in a positive manner and we want to re-enforce the message that visiting the dentist is a positive experience.