Halifax’s first official LGBTQ+ bar is reopening this week.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Village, on Princess Street, will be welcoming people once again from Friday, July 18.

The bar has been shut since March when it went up for sale but new owners have been found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Village has posted: “The angels have been working tirelessly over the last few weeks to bring back the standards and quality which our customers/family came to expect since the venue initially opened back in 2018.

The Village is reopening on Friday

"The team say they can’t wait to welcome all of you back home and also can’t wait to work together with the fabulous Bar Code Halifax, who have done an absolutely amazing job carrying the torch throughout these difficult times.

"We shall also look forward to working with other inclusive venues in Halifax and its surrounding areas, by bringing fun, love, safety and unity back to the heart of the community, by flying the flag high together for the LGBTQ+ community and their friends.”