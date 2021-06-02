Library facilities return to Mixenden with temporary facilities at Activity Centre

James Glossop, library assistant at Mixenden Library; Roberta Crossley, Team Leader – libraries; and ward councillors: Coun Stephanie Clarke; Coun Daniel Sutherland and Coun Guy Beech.

The library in Mixenden has been closed since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Unfortunately in August 2020 an arson attack at the building resulted in a large amount of damage to both the premises, facilities and stock.

A space at Mixenden Activity Centre has now been refurbished to accommodate a library with IT provision and will open at 10am on Tuesday 1 June.

The temporary reopening hours will be 10am-12.30pm and 1-4pm on Tuesdays and Fridays. Library users will be able to:

· Return items

· Collect pre-ordered items

· Request items held at any of our open libraries

· Browse stock

· Access public computers, printers and photocopiers (booking for these facilities is advised as there are a limited number available).

Calderdale Council’s Leader, Coun Tim Swift, said: “We know how much the Mixenden community values its library provision and the huge number of messages of support which staff received after the upsetting arson attack was truly heartening.

“I’m delighted we’re now able to reopen library services for people in the area by using the Mixenden Activity Centre as a temporary facility. Staff have worked so hard to refurbish the space to accommodate the library and we’re all looking forward to welcoming familiar faces back to use the facilities on offer.

“The library in Mixenden has always been a real community hub and although some services are still limited due to COVID restrictions, staff will be on hand to offer their valued advice and continue to support the local community.”