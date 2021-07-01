Lidl is eyeing up for new stores in these areas

The list of desirable locations for new stores is aimed at landowners and freeholders with suitable sites who are interested in exploring opportunities with Lidl.

The budget grocer will target sites in Queensbury and Wyke.

These places have made it on to Lidl's annual list of key areas across Great Britain where it is interested in acquiring sites for potential store development.

Lidl store

All stores will include Lidl’s bakery, offering freshly baked bread, biscuits and pastries, created by the discounter’s in-store bakers throughout the day.

Where feasible, all new Lidl stores will feature solar panels on the exterior to provide renewable energy for the site, in addition to the installation of electric vehicle charging points.

The new stores will take part in Lidl’s food redistribution programme, Feed It Back, which donates surplus food to local communities that need it the most, via food banks or partner charities.

So far this year Lidl has opened more than 20 new stores across the country.

Christian Härtnagel, CEO at Lidl GB, said: “We are calling on developers and landlords up and down the country to help find potential sites for us to build Lidl stores, which demonstrates the continued ambition we have to further expand our store portfolio across the nation.

"Despite the challenges of the past year, we still managed to meet our ambitious target of opening, on average, one new store per week across Great Britain.

“We are looking forward to opening more stores throughout the country and welcoming new colleagues in the coming months and years, so that more communities can access quality food at the lowest prices on the market.”