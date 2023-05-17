List of jobs currently available in Halifax - from theatre box office worker to HGV mechanic

Job Centre Plus

Here are a few of the places in Halifax that are looking for staff.

More information on the jobs mentioned can be found here

Laboratory Assistant, Cogent Staffing

A Halifax location is looking to recruit a laboratory assistant to join them on a permanent basis. The full time position has the hours 7.15am to 5.30pm, Monday to Thursday.

Care Worker, Town and Local Care

The Halifax care provider, which provides a service to vulnerable adults within their own homes, is looking for coverage in the following areas; Halifax, Brighouse, Shelf, Elland, Rastrick, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe, Northowram and Southowram. Applicants must drive and have access to a vehicle.

HGV Mechanic, Haulage Holdings Ltd

Haulage Holdings Ltd in Halifax is looking for a mechanic/technician to keep the vehicles and trailers inspected, well serviced and minimise downtime, including MOT prep work and report and act on any defects or issues promptly.

Storekeeper, Team Pennine

Bus company Transdev is looking for a storekeeper to build and maintain strong relationships with new and existing suppliers. The job is in Elland with a Monday to Friday schedule.

Care Assistant, Lee Mount Health Care Ltd

The Halifax-based independent care home service is currently welcoming care assistants to join the care team. Both day or night senior and junior positions are available full time and part time. Candidates should preferably have at least six months to one year experience in a care home environment or care experience.

Care Assistant, Helping Hands Home Care

The Halifax home care company is looking for a care assistant who will have a varied role from providing companionship and going on days out with customers through to helping with personal care and housekeeping. Applicants will need a full UK driving licence with access to your own car.

Casual Sales Assistant, Sports Direct

Sports Direct in Halifax is hiring a Casual Sales Assistant in a part-time role.

Casual Box Office, Victoria Theatre

The Victoria Theatre in Halifax is looking for Casual Box Office staff. The successful applicants will be a part of a team selling tickets and providing administrative support for the development of the box office service. Candidates must be able to work during the week, evenings, weekends, and Bank Holidays as required.

Community Engagement Officer, RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch is looking for someone who is passionate about animal welfare and their community to join the team as a Community Engagement Officer. The successful candidate will be responsible for raising the profile and awareness of our organisation; attracting new supporters, engaging the local community through organised activities, and developing supporter relationships.

On-site cleaning team, Broad Street Plaza

Broad Street Plaza is currently looking for new people to join the team. There are two job vacancies, both are part-time, working four hour shifts helping to keep Broad Street Plaza clean and tidy, and providing great customer service. There is flexibility about when the shifts are worked, though typically they would be morning shifts. Anyone who is interested in applying should contact the Centre Manager via email at [email protected]

