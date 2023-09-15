Watch more videos on Shots!

Calder Court on Crossley Street – which is home to the popular Ricci’s Place and Knead by Ricci – is on the market for £445,000.

According to estate agents Walker Singleton, the retail and restaurant investment could bring the new owner £62,790 per annum from the current tenants.

A brochure for sale says: “The property briefly comprises the ground floor and part basement of the attractive Grade II listed Crossley House.

The building is home to two of Halifax's favourite restaurants

"It has been subdivided to provide four self-contained units which create a hub of retail and leisure/restaurant activity in the heart of Halifax town centre.

"The property is excellently-located within an area which has been subject to significant investment in recent years.

"Directly opposite, the new Halifax Bus Station is being constructed which concentrates footfall to the area and the new Northgate House

redevelopment project has created the new Trinity Sixth Form Academy for approximately 1,000 students in addition to 40,000

square foot of office accommodation which is fully let to Royal & Son Alliance.”

The brochure says the current tenants include the two restaurants, with the Ricci’s name “well-established in the town since 2011”.

Ricci’s Place hit the headlines in 2018 when Hollywood royalty Robert De Niro dined there, and Knead was featured in series 3 of Happy Valley.

Also a tenant is Midshires Care Limited, trading under the name Helping Hands, which is a large, nationally-operating homecare provider, established in 1989.