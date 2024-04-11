Lister Horsfall: Exciting expansion plans revealed by Halifax family-run business for flagship town centre store to offer 'more of a high-end shopping experience'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jewellers Lister Horsfall is carrying out a huge renovation and extension of its showroom at Corn Market so that it can provide “more of a luxurious and high-end shopping experience”.
A spokesperson for Lister Horsfall said: “This is a very exciting time for us and a huge investment into our Halifax store.
"We’re hoping to see customers from far and wide coming to visit.
"As part of this new and exciting venture, we’re giving our local customers more of a luxurious and high end shopping experience with us.
"We will have a dedicated area for VIP guests and will also be hosting a grand opening which we’re hoping some well-known faces will be attending.
"Within our new showroom, we will be expanding our product and services in hopes to grow our brand and host instore evets.”
Lister Horsfall opened its flagship showroom at Corn Market in 1902. It is home to all of its watch brands, after-sales and servicing department, as well as its bespoke jewellery design team.
Following the expansion of the firm’s jewellery ranges, a dedicated jewellery showroom opened in 2021 in Woolshops Shopping Centre which also includes an exclusive bridal suite.
Lister Horsfall also has a showroom in Ilkley town centre.
For more details about the firm, visit https://listerhorsfall.co.uk/
If you have a story to share with us or an upcoming event you think we should be covering, you can email the Halifax Courier’s reporting team at [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.