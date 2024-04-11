Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jewellers Lister Horsfall is carrying out a huge renovation and extension of its showroom at Corn Market so that it can provide “more of a luxurious and high-end shopping experience”.

A spokesperson for Lister Horsfall said: “This is a very exciting time for us and a huge investment into our Halifax store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’re hoping to see customers from far and wide coming to visit.

Exciting plans have been revealed by Lister Horsfall in Halifax

"As part of this new and exciting venture, we’re giving our local customers more of a luxurious and high end shopping experience with us.

"We will have a dedicated area for VIP guests and will also be hosting a grand opening which we’re hoping some well-known faces will be attending.

"Within our new showroom, we will be expanding our product and services in hopes to grow our brand and host instore evets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lister Horsfall opened its flagship showroom at Corn Market in 1902. It is home to all of its watch brands, after-sales and servicing department, as well as its bespoke jewellery design team.

The expansion will include a dedicated VIP area

Following the expansion of the firm’s jewellery ranges, a dedicated jewellery showroom opened in 2021 in Woolshops Shopping Centre which also includes an exclusive bridal suite.

Lister Horsfall also has a showroom in Ilkley town centre.

For more details about the firm, visit https://listerhorsfall.co.uk/