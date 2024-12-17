Lister Horsfall: Historic Halifax jewellers moves out of store and into revamped showroom
Lister Horsfall has moved out if its Woolshops site.
A sign on the door says “We have relocated to our newly extended showroom at 14-16 Corn Market.”
As reported by the Courier, the jewellers has revamped and extended its premises at Corn Market.
It said earlier this year that the new-look showroom is designed to make everyone feel welcome, offering a curated selection of products amidst a friendly and inviting atmosphere.
Lister Horsfall’s Halifax store at Corn Market opened in 1902 and was the first Lister Horsfall showroom.
The jewellers also has a branch in Ilkley.
Lister Horsfall is a family-run business now in its fourth generation.
Its selection of fine jewellery and watches include a dedicated Rolex area in the Halifax store.
