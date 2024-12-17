Lister Horsfall: Historic Halifax jewellers moves out of store and into revamped showroom

By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th Dec 2024, 10:51 BST

One of Halifax’s most iconic brands has shut one of its town centre stores.

Lister Horsfall has moved out if its Woolshops site.

A sign on the door says “We have relocated to our newly extended showroom at 14-16 Corn Market.”

As reported by the Courier, the jewellers has revamped and extended its premises at Corn Market.

Lister Horsfall is no longer in Halifax's Woolshops

It said earlier this year that the new-look showroom is designed to make everyone feel welcome, offering a curated selection of products amidst a friendly and inviting atmosphere.

Lister Horsfall’s Halifax store at Corn Market opened in 1902 and was the first Lister Horsfall showroom.

The jewellers also has a branch in Ilkley.

Lister Horsfall is a family-run business now in its fourth generation.

Its selection of fine jewellery and watches include a dedicated Rolex area in the Halifax store.

