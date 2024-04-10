Little Lambs Learn and Play: Former teacher opens new early years play centre in Halifax town centre 'offering something different'
Little Lambs Learn and Play is an early years play center on the second floor of 4 Albion Street.
It includes a dedicated baby room with sensory objects, a tepee musical instruments and tummy time rollers, as well as a play room for older children with plenty to entertain including sand and water play, painting, ball pit, trikes, balancing beams, dancing ribbons, slides and more.
It has been opened by former teacher Jodie Worsnop who is mum a two-year-old boy and says she came up with the idea two years ago.
“I have been a teacher for seven years, starting in the early years up to key stage two and back to the early years with special needs coordinator experience - who better to open an early years play center?
"Having my own child has pushed me to push boundaries, be spontaneous, be passionate and settle for nothing less than what I want for us and our life.
"I wanted to offer something different for mat leave parents, toddler parents and pre-school parents therefore this is a place where it will be full of open-ended imaginative play where you child will learn through play.
"I also wanted to bring all the things we try to avoid at home but inevitably, our children love to play with or in.
"My play center is based very much on the early years explorative and sensory aspects.”
