Lloyds Banking Group and Bink partner to bring digital loyalty to group’s retail customers
Lloyds Banking Group has entered a partnership with fintech Bink which they say will transform the way customers of the bank’s retail brands are able to connect with retailers and their reward and loyalty programmes.
Bink’s technology links a customer’s payment cards to participating retailers’ loyalty and customer engagement programmes.
This means that customers are identified and rewarded by retailers every time they shop with their payment card.
The companies are working together to introduce the loyalty solution into Lloyds Banking Group’s digital channels for its retail banking customers later this year.
Philip Robinson, Lloyds Banking Group Payments Director, said: “We’re really excited about giving our customers easy access to their loyalty points and rewards through our partnership with Bink.
"Linking payment and loyalty cards together means customers can significantly reduce the amount of plastic in their wallets, and it’s simple to manage all of the schemes through the mobile app or internet banking.”
Lloyds Banking Group has also made an equity investment representing a minority stake in the fintech.
Mike Jordan, CEO Bink, said: “Our goal is to make it simpler and more rewarding for retailers and their customers to connect. Our technology allows loyalty programmes to evolve as consumers adopt new payment methods. This partnership adds real scale to our mission, and we are exceptionally excited.
"Through our partnership with Lloyds Banking Group, we will take our intuitive digital user-experience, that eradicates the need for physical loyalty cards, to millions more customers. And we will continue to empower more retailers with our solution which generates better and richer customer insights, enabling them to serve their customers better.”
