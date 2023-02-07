Lloyds Banking Group celebrates 10,000th apprentice during National Apprenticeship Week
Lloyds Banking Group is celebrating the recruitment of its 10,000th apprentice with a series of events to mark National Apprenticeship Week 2023.
Lloyds employs around 5,500 staff in Calderdale at its corporate sites in Halifax including Trinity Road and the Copley Data Centre.
The Group’s apprenticeship schemes have grown from six in 2012 available to around 200 apprentices, to 30 apprenticeship programmes from level 2 (GSCE equivalent) to level 7 (master’s degree equivalent) available to around 1,300 people.
This week, Lloyds Banking Group will announce which apprentice has won a competition to spend three days shadowing Lloyds Banking Group’s CEO, Charlie Nunn. The winner will see first hand the challenges and opportunities of being a CEO.
Lloyds Banking Group will also be giving five students from the Future Leaders Programme, a collaboration between schools across the eight poorest boroughs of East London, the opportunity to spend a day with a People Director. Students will shadow our People Directors and their teams, learning about the Group’s people strategy and culture, while also spending time with current apprentices to hear about their experiences.
Supporting the Department for Education’s T-Level Strategy, Lloyds Banking Group will be hosting T-Level events in Halifax, London and Manchester on Thursday 9th February 2023. T-Level Thursday will offer an opportunity for students to understand what life at Lloyds Banking Group could look like for T-Level students. As a large organisation supporting T-Levels, we’ll be expanding to 50 T-Level placements in 2023.