Lloyds Banking Group celebrates 10,000th apprentice during National Apprenticeship Week

Lloyds employs around 5,500 staff in Calderdale at its corporate sites in Halifax including Trinity Road and the Copley Data Centre.

The Group’s apprenticeship schemes have grown from six in 2012 available to around 200 apprentices, to 30 apprenticeship programmes from level 2 (GSCE equivalent) to level 7 (master’s degree equivalent) available to around 1,300 people.

This week, Lloyds Banking Group will announce which apprentice has won a competition to spend three days shadowing Lloyds Banking Group’s CEO, Charlie Nunn. The winner will see first hand the challenges and opportunities of being a CEO.

Lloyds Banking Group Halifax HQ Trinity Road, Halifax.

Lloyds Banking Group will also be giving five students from the Future Leaders Programme, a collaboration between schools across the eight poorest boroughs of East London, the opportunity to spend a day with a People Director. Students will shadow our People Directors and their teams, learning about the Group’s people strategy and culture, while also spending time with current apprentices to hear about their experiences.