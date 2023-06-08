Lloyds Banking Group: Halifax Bank crests and other rare art unearthed from Trinity Road vaults go on sale for charity
Rare art has been released from the vault of Lloyds Banking Group’s Halifax HQ to be auctioned off for charity.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Jun 2023, 16:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 16:38 BST
Crests from the Halifax Bank are included in the online sale starting Monday (June 12) and ending on Sunday (June 18).
All of the art has previously stored in the vaults at the banking giant’s offices on Trinity Road.
The money raised from the sale will go to homeless charity Crisis.
The 300 lots of art work and limited edition signed prints also includes pieces by Anthony Ratcliffe, Laimonis Mierinš and Tom Harland.
For more details and to see the art going on sale visit the auction’s website.