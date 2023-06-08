Crests from the Halifax Bank are included in the online sale starting Monday (June 12) and ending on Sunday (June 18).

All of the art has previously stored in the vaults at the banking giant’s offices on Trinity Road.

The money raised from the sale will go to homeless charity Crisis.

One of the crests for sale

The 300 lots of art work and limited edition signed prints also includes pieces by Anthony Ratcliffe, Laimonis Mierinš and Tom Harland.

For more details and to see the art going on sale visit the auction’s website.