Lloyds Banking Group: Halifax Bank crests and other rare art unearthed from Trinity Road vaults go on sale for charity

Rare art has been released from the vault of Lloyds Banking Group’s Halifax HQ to be auctioned off for charity.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Jun 2023, 16:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 16:38 BST

Crests from the Halifax Bank are included in the online sale starting Monday (June 12) and ending on Sunday (June 18).

All of the art has previously stored in the vaults at the banking giant’s offices on Trinity Road.

The money raised from the sale will go to homeless charity Crisis.

One of the crests for saleOne of the crests for sale
The 300 lots of art work and limited edition signed prints also includes pieces by Anthony Ratcliffe, Laimonis Mierinš and Tom Harland.

For more details and to see the art going on sale visit the auction’s website.

The sale also includes rare art and limited edition signed printsThe sale also includes rare art and limited edition signed prints
