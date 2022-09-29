The branch, which was a former headquarters of the Halifax Building Society, was one of 60 across the country earmarked for closure earlier this year as more customers choose to sort their finances online.

It is understood to have shut earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Lloyds Banking Group said: “We are currently working on the next steps for our Halifax Commercial Street branch and preserving its historical significance.”

The branch on Commercial Street is now closed

Meantime, the bank has revealed more details about the forthcoming closure of Copley Data Centre.

The spokesperson said: “Regarding Copley Data Centre - the process will take some time and we expect the building to close in 2025, with the building remaining in use until closure.”

The bank announced it would be closing the data centre earlier this year at the same time it revealed a £60m modernisation of the Trinity Road headquarters in Halifax town centre.

The project includes a ground source heat pump, aimed at reducing the site’s carbon footprint; a biodiverse outdoor space and improved cycling and active travel facilities for staff.

There will also be improved support and wellbeing facilities including a mothers’ room, new changing areas, a contemplation room, flexible fitness spaces and a café.