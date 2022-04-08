Lloyds Banking Group release more details on Halifax bank closure and upgrade to other town centre branch

Lloyds Banking Group has said it plans to shut 60 branches across the country, adding to recent closures as more customers choose to sort their finances online.

One of the Halifax branches earmarked for the axe is the one on the town’s Commercial Street which was a former headquarters of the Halifax Building Society.

The Halifax’s original ‘001 branch’ will be permanantly closed on September 19, 2022.

historic: The Halifax’s Commercial Street 001 branch was a former HQ of the Halifax Building Society.

Many people have reacted angrily to the announcement due to the major role it played and the standing it has in the town.

Halifax Civic Trust expresed its disappointment at the closure of one of the previous HQ’s of the Halifax Building Society, once famed for being the world’s biggest building society.

Chair Alan Goodrum said, “Halifax Civic Trust would like to express our disappointment, particularly when so much effort nationally is going into the revitalisation of our High Streets and the Government is giving high priority to levelling up.

“It is important the building in Halifax is not left empty and that a new use is found immediately which will bring activity back onto Commercial Street.

“Given the historical associations of the building this is particularly disappointing. I shall be writing to the Lloyds Chief Executive to express my concerns”.

Lloyds Banking Group has said it would close 24 Lloyds branches, as well as 19 Bank of Scotland and 17 Halifax sites across the country.

The company said it had been looking at the way customers’ banking needs had changed.

On the specific closure of the Halifax Commercial Street branch, a spokesperson for Lloyds said: ““Over the last few years, we’ve seen that fewer customers are choosing to visit our branches and we no longer need two branches so close together in Halifax town centre.

"We’ve taken the decision to improve our Woolshops branch which, because it’s nearer the main shopping area and easy parking, is the one our customers use the most.

"When the Commercial Street branch closes later this year, we’ll invest in Woolshops and we’ll then be able to bring our teams together in the new improved branch. Our branch network remains an important way for us to serve our customers.”