Lloyds invests £60m into Halifax HQ revamp with eventual closure of Copley centre

The investment in Halifax’s historic Trinity Road headquarters includes a ground source heat pump, that will considerably reduce the site’s carbon footprint, helping the group in its aim of achieving net zero carbon operations by 2030.

The refurbishment of the site, over the next two years, will include creating a biodiverse outdoor space and improved cycling and active travel facilities for colleagues.

There will also be improved support and wellbeing facilities including a mother’s room, new changing areas, a contemplation room, flexible fitness spaces and a café.

Halifax’s historic Trinity Road headquarters

New workspaces will also be created, designed to enable hybrid working with the introduction of new focus, collaboration and breakout settings.

While the work is carried out, employees based in the Copley building and Trinity Road will be temporarily relocated to the Collinsons area of Trinity Road by early 2023.

In the future, Copley building and Collinsons will no longer be required and will be closed.

Lloyds said that an increased presence in Trinity Road will bring more colleagues into Halifax town centre and result in long term economic benefits.

The investment is part of Lloyds Banking Group’s location strategy to support hybrid working, and to move to fewer, better equipped buildings, with improved layouts.

Catherine Rutter, Lloyds Banking Group ambassador for Yorkshire and The Humber, said: “We are making £60m of planned investment to refurbish and modernise our Halifax Trinity Road building, with the ultimate aim for the office to be net zero.

“This investment into the headquarters of our Halifax brand, is a major commitment to our future in the town centre and the local economy.

“This modern facility will become a new central hub for our Halifax-based colleagues, designed to help us retain and attract the best local talent for years to come.”

The group said that the ground source heat pump will reduce CO2 emissions by 1,300 tonnes per year, a reduction of 92 per cent for Trinity Road.

The site is responsible for around 10 per cent of Lloyds’ entire consumption of gas, primarily due to its use of old gas boilers.