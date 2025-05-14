Local cake maker wins Best Cake Designer in Yorkshire

On May 13, The Great Yorkshire Cake Company won the Best Cake Designer in Yorkshire award at the I do wedding awards.

The wedding awards took place at Sheffield City hall, with the best suppliers in the wedding industry from Yorkshire and the Midlands coming together to compete for an award in their category.

The Great Yorkshire Cake Company, who have their bakery on Pellon lane, competed against seven other cake makers from our region and took home the award for Best Cake Designer in Yorkshire.

Ceri Hirst, owner of The Great Yorkshire Cake Company, has been making delicious cakes for all occasions for the past 16 years. Head on over to their Facebook page to see more of their work- www.facebook.com/thegreatyorkshirecakecompany