Local manufacturer A-SAFE launches apprenticeship programme as pathway to high-tech engineering careers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Elland-based manufacturer A-SAFE has launched its first-ever external degree apprenticeship programme, signalling a landmark commitment to cultivating and empowering the next generation of Yorkshire's technological and engineering talent.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme includes two part-time apprenticeships, lasting between three and a half to four years, in Materials Science Technology and Mechanical Engineering. Successful completion will result in BEng (Hons) qualifications from Sheffield Hallam University. The apprenticeships offer practical experience combined with theoretical principles across various aspects of A-SAFE's operations at their HQ facilities, building key skill sets that will grow and develop internally.

Andy Rainforth, CCO at A-SAFE, is leading the charge in changing the perception of manufacturing. “The industry has evolved dramatically over recent years, and we need to challenge outdated perceptions," says Rainforth. "At A-SAFE, we're not just making safety barriers and bollards, we're pioneering new materials, working with the latest innovative technology, and solving complex engineering challenges. These degree apprenticeships represent our commitment to developing the next generation of innovators who will shape the future of manufacturing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the industry currently experiencing a skills shortage with over 60,000 reported vacancies as of September 2024, the launch of this programme represents a proactive step towards bridging this skills gap and demonstrating that modern manufacturing can provide dynamic, technology-driven careers.

A-SAFE headquarters in Elland, where the working part of the apprenticeship programme will take place.

A-SAFE's mission to develop local talent and invest in future skills recently took them to Crossley Heath School in Halifax, where its team presented its sixth-form students the opportunities the company and the industry have to offer. Rainforth, who splits his time between being CCO at A-SAFE and a Trustee at Crossley Heath, is very clear about the importance of retaining local talent.

Rainforth explained: “We have some fantastic young people in our community who, for one reason or another, are having to find their professional opportunities elsewhere. It’s time that we do something about retaining and empowering them to build successful careers right here in Yorkshire. Our degree apprenticeships are the first step in that direction. This is about investing in our community's future and showing that world-class career opportunities exist right on their doorstep.”

The deadline to apply to the A-SAFE Degree Apprenticeship Programme closes on March 3, with the winners announced in spring and the apprenticeships set to start in September of this year.

You can find all the information on how to apply and the application requirements on the A-SAFE Careers website at careers.asafe.com.