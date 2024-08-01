Local property investment company revitalising affordable housing stock in Calderdale.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

PropInvestCo, a leading Halifax-based property development company, is spearheading a significant initiative to improve the quality and availability of housing in Calderdale. By upgrading older homes, the company aims to provide better living conditions for renters and prospective homeowners.

PropInvestCo specializes in sourcing properties with potential, collaborating with investors, and securing necessary financing, including bridging loans and buy-to-let mortgages. This comprehensive approach ensures that every project is supported from acquisition to completion, resulting in affordable housing that meets modern standards and demands.

The company’s focus on Calderdale is driven by a commitment to revitalizing the area’s housing stock. Many homes in the region require modern updates to become viable for first time buyers, and modern legislation prevents renting energy inefficient buildings. PropInvestCo’s renovation projects include essential improvements such as energy-efficient heating systems, contemporary kitchen and bathroom fittings, and enhanced insulation. These upgrades not only improve living conditions but also contribute to the overall value and appeal of the properties.

Tom Garratt, Managing Director of PropInvestCo, shared his vision for the initiative: “Our goal at PropInvestCo is to create homes that people are proud to live in while also offering attractive investment opportunities. By upgrading older properties in Calderdale, we are addressing a crucial need for quality housing in the area. We believe that our efforts will not only benefit those looking for rental properties and first homes but also stimulate the local economy by attracting investment into the area”.

PropInvestCo’s strategy involves close collaboration with local contractors and suppliers, ensuring that the economic benefits of their projects are felt throughout the community. The company’s emphasis on sustainable and high-quality renovations ensures that each property meets rigorous standards, providing long-term benefits for both tenants and investors.

As part of their commitment to the community, PropInvestCo also provides detailed guidance to investors, helping them navigate the complexities of property development and financing. This support includes assistance with securing competitive financing options and managing renovation projects efficiently.

By focusing on the dual goals of improving housing stock and providing investment opportunities, PropInvestCo is making a significant positive impact on Calderdale. Their efforts are set to transform the local housing market, providing much-needed quality homes and stimulating economic growth in the area.