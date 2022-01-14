Lockdown toy design helps Todmorden graduate on the road to career success

Danielle Maw juggled home-schooling two young children during the pandemic as well as keeping up with her studies for a degree in Product Design.

As part of her degree Danielle designed Lumi, a multifunctional children’s toy that adapts into many different elements of play. Described as a ‘box of possibilities’, the Lumi can be transformed into a play kitchen, ride along toy, a doll’s pram, a car track or a theatre and was designed to ease the boredom and pressures of lockdown restrictions while being a sustainable, environmentally friendly toy with very little impact on the planet.

Danielle credits the portfolio that included Lumi and a blog she developed during her time at the University which showcased her skills and examples of her work as helping her to secure the design job at Harp Ceramics, a bespoke bathroom and ceramic showroom in Colne.

The 28-year-old chose to pursue a degree in Product Design as it enabled her to learn new digital skills.

She said: “I felt as though I lacked computer aided design experience and my tutor Rebecca Falcon helped me a lot in this respect. She was very knowledgeable on the subject and helped guide me through what I struggled to grasp. I also spent a lot of time self-studying to learn new skills.”

Balancing studying with home life was not always easy for Danielle, but she was determined to succeed often set against the challenge of a difficult commute to lectures.

She added: “I was trying to home-school two young children during a pandemic and try to fit my studies around them. My parental duties were my first priority and when the kids were finally asleep I would work on my degree. Sometimes they would be in the background during lectures and trying to keep them entertained whilst also listening was quite challenging, especially having a young child. I would record the lectures and when the kids were sleeping I would play catch up.

Although public transport was a nightmare and sometimes I felt like giving up I had a lot of determination to finish the course and achieve what I knew I was capable of. Sometimes the challenges that life throw at us make us feel as though we are incapable. I wanted to overcome that perception.”

As well as achieving a first-class degree Danielle was also highly commended in the University’s annual Art and Design Degree Awards show.

She said: “When I heard my degree result I felt a great sense of achievement and that all my sleepless nights and efforts had paid off. I wasn't expecting to get any recognition at the degree show and that was a lovely surprise.

“I’m looking forward to gaining further experience in this field and hope to buy my first home in the next few months.

“Had I not had the expertise and support of my tutors at the University I don't think I'd have achieved what I have.”