LOL dolls, Star Wars figures and Pokemon cards on sale at new toy stall at Halifax Borough Market

A new stall has opened in Halifax Borough Market selling all sorts of items sure to be on many children’s Christmas wish lists.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Randomz UK offers a range of toys including LOL dolls, and Star Wars and Funko Pop! figures.

It also sells collector cards – including Match Attax, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh! and Final Fantasy – as well as games and books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Randomz UK is in one of the market’s new stalls, next door to Home Cuisines.

The new stall is in Halifax Borough Market

Meantime, work is continuing on the £4.5m Future High Streets fund project to update the Victorian market.

Recent work includes redecorating the distinctive central clock, with specialist measures to reinstate the well-known feature to its former glory.

New benches are being installed around the clock, along with new cast-iron octagonal planters featuring the Halifax Borough Market logo.

In Albany Arcade, work has been underway to transform the area into a new event space, installing acoustic panels to improve the sound quality.