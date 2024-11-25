LOL dolls, Star Wars figures and Pokemon cards on sale at new toy stall at Halifax Borough Market

By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Nov 2024, 14:00 BST

A new stall has opened in Halifax Borough Market selling all sorts of items sure to be on many children’s Christmas wish lists.

Randomz UK offers a range of toys including LOL dolls, and Star Wars and Funko Pop! figures.

It also sells collector cards – including Match Attax, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh! and Final Fantasy – as well as games and books.

Randomz UK is in one of the market’s new stalls, next door to Home Cuisines.

The new stall is in Halifax Borough Market

Meantime, work is continuing on the £4.5m Future High Streets fund project to update the Victorian market.

Recent work includes redecorating the distinctive central clock, with specialist measures to reinstate the well-known feature to its former glory.

New benches are being installed around the clock, along with new cast-iron octagonal planters featuring the Halifax Borough Market logo.

In Albany Arcade, work has been underway to transform the area into a new event space, installing acoustic panels to improve the sound quality.

