LOL dolls, Star Wars figures and Pokemon cards on sale at new toy stall at Halifax Borough Market
Randomz UK offers a range of toys including LOL dolls, and Star Wars and Funko Pop! figures.
It also sells collector cards – including Match Attax, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh! and Final Fantasy – as well as games and books.
Randomz UK is in one of the market’s new stalls, next door to Home Cuisines.
Meantime, work is continuing on the £4.5m Future High Streets fund project to update the Victorian market.
Recent work includes redecorating the distinctive central clock, with specialist measures to reinstate the well-known feature to its former glory.
New benches are being installed around the clock, along with new cast-iron octagonal planters featuring the Halifax Borough Market logo.
In Albany Arcade, work has been underway to transform the area into a new event space, installing acoustic panels to improve the sound quality.