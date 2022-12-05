Lots of new businesses have been opening in and around Halifax over the past 12 months, offering something for everyone.
There have been restaurants, bars, cafes and even a Harry Potter store.
Here we take a look at 14 of the new businesses that have welcomed customers for the first time in 2022.
1. Look back: 14 new businesses that opened in and around Halifax this year - including restaurants, bars and a Harry Potter store
Flockitt and Broom, selling magical supplies and official Harry Potter merchandise, opened its doors at The Piece Hall in October. Pictured is owner John Fellows who also owns the shop next door - Mystical and Magical.
Photo: Jim Fitton
The Hourglass was opened in Westgate Arcade in Halifax town centre during the summer by siblings Jamie and Tyler Carr, who also own The Wine Barrel in The Piece Hall.
Photo: subm
Urban Fresh Burger and Fries opened a new branch in Halifax, a Broad Street Plaza, earlier this year. The firm has two other restaurants in Doncaster and one in Rotherham.
Photo: subm
Halifax welcomed its own Bierkeller in June on Fountain Street in Halifax town centre. It is spread across three floors and includes a roof-top beer garden.
Photo: subm